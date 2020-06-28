Podcast Series: Cardiff Capital Region – Lockdown to Delivery

Welcome to the second podcast in the series telling the ongoing story of the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal as it emerges from lockdown into a new delivery phase.
In this episode Kellie Beirne Director of the CCCRD talks to us about:
- Our need to build greater resilience and work collaboratively
- The potential impact some of the recent sector investments e.g. CS Connected and Fintech, will have on the region
- The new Challenge Fund and its objectives
- The potential for new funding mechanisms to support SME’s
We hope you find the recording informative and interesting. A written Q&A version will also be issued later this week.”