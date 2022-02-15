PODCAST: Episode 3 – Social Value in Housing

The Wales Co-operative Centre has launched its new podcast series on social value in social care, construction, procurement and housing, in partnership with Business News Wales.

Hosted by former newsreader and presenter Sian Lloyd, the podcasts will explore social value in detail and discover what it means to different industries.

The Wales Co-operative Centres’ third podcast on social value invited Keith Edwards, Can Do Approach, Emma Hammonds and Dusi Thomas from Bronafon Housing Association to delve into the ‘Can Do’ approach to social value in social housing.

This podcast offers a perfect example of how social value is applied in social housing which can inspire others.

