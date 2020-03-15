Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) reveals ‘Resilient’, the third in a series of three analytical reports designed to provide robust and reliable data on a range of economic, social and environmental indicators to better understand the performance of the region.

These ‘state of the region’ reports represent a commitment made in the CCR Industrial and Economic Plan to invest in analytical capability in order to both facilitate informed decision making and to measure progress towards the CCR’s twin objectives of improving the region’s prosperity and tackling inequalities.

Produced for the CCR by colleagues at Cardiff University, the series of reports brings together data from a range of different sources so that it can be accessed in one place, and provide a clear and insightful picture of the region’s prosperity and quality of life. These reports will now be used as a basis for bench marking and monitoring the impact of the CCR’s investments, and will also serve to provide a valuable, independent health check for all key decision-makers, businesses, and stakeholders in the region.

Part three of the series brings together data on the CCR’s “Resilience”, notably highlighting key trends within a range of measures including; population demographics, wealth and deprivation and lifestyle and wellbeing.

Listen to our accompanying podcast series and hear CCR Director Kellie Bernie and Professor Gill Bristow from Cardiff University talk to Mark Powney, MD Business News Wales about:

The essential role Resilience plays in delivering the CCR Industrial and Economic plan,

Why in an increasingly turbulent world Resilience has become a critical attribute for a region,

Why our ability to adapt is essential and the only way we will achieve our ambitions for sustainable growth, resilient communities and quality living standards for the whole region.

Click here to download the reports in English and Welsh.