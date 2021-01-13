Pobl Group Makes Two New Key Appointments

Pobl Group has made two new key appointments into senior roles in its Commercial division.

With an increasingly large development programme and a significant number of new schemes coming forward, the commercial team has been busier than ever, despite the ongoing challenges presented by Coronavirus.

A review of the team structure to ensure that the division was in the best position to meet its ambitious growth, innovation and sustainability targets, led to the creation of a brand-new role, Head of Sustainability & Innovation.

Elfed Roberts (previously Head of Development: West) has been appointed to this new role, and will now work with colleagues across Pobl, focusing on the decarbonisation of new homes, reducing costs, seeking customer feedback and setting a new Pobl standard.

Elfed is a chartered architect and has been with the development team at Pobl (and previously Gwalia) for over 13 years, with prior experience of urban design, regeneration, and placemaking spanning a further 15 years.

Elfed said:

“This role is an incredible opportunity, both personally and for Pobl. Over the next decade we are going to witness so many changes to the lifestyles we lead and the homes we build, building greener and reducing our carbon emissions. By focusing on decarbonisation and innovation, Pobl will be at the leading edge of this transformation.”

Adam Roberts has joined Pobl from Coastal Housing, taking up the position of Head of Development West vacated by Elfed. Adam has significant project management and development experience from his time at Coastal Housing Group and United Welsh and will be overseeing exciting projects in the West such as the exciting Gwynfaen development.

Adam said:

I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking organisation. Pobl have a clear passion for developing high quality communities that go far beyond the ‘bricks and mortar’ of the new build homes. There is also a clear passion and commitment to push the boundaries of innovation and decarbonisation through the new build programme, and I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this journey.”

With almost 50 years’ experience of helping people find a great place to live, Pobl is a not-for-profit organisation that already has over 15,000 homes under its management across Wales. The Group currently has 39 developments ongoing with the construction of 918 homes in progress and is on course to meet its five-year target of delivering 3,000 new homes in the five years to April 2021.

Neil Barber, Managing Director – Commercial at Pobl said: