Plumbing Business Opens New 20,000sqm HQ as Part of Multi-Million Pound Expansion

A booming bathroom business is preparing to open new headquarters and create more jobs as part of a multi-million-pound expansion.

Plumbworkz is putting the finishing touches to its 20,000 sqm warehouse and offices in Kinmel Bay, following refurbishment of its Rhuddlan showroom.

Director Gary Hughes thanked FFP Solutions in St Asaph for helping to secure a financial package that enables the company to grow even further in the years ahead.

Gary, from Abergele, launched the business in 2009, as a bathroom and kitchen fitter, before taking on his first premises in Rhuddlan.

Having relocated to Saltney and then Llay he is delighted to return to the area and looks forward to a bright future on Tir Llwyd Industrial Estate.

“The warehouse and offices should be ready to open soon, and we also have permission to build another 20,000 sqm facility next door, so there are big plans in the pipeline,” said Gary. “Plumbworkz has gone from myself to 20 staff, we have grown organically over the last 15 years and faced challenges along the way, but they’ve all been overcome. “We embraced ecommerce early on and that was a prime reason for an increase in sales, which really spiked in the pandemic when more and more people were investing in their properties because they were unable to travel or take a holiday. “The world is constantly changing, and we’ve managed to move with the times, we’ve kept evolving and sell products to people all over the UK. “The new site allows us to bring everything under one roof, every piece of furniture, every fixture and fitting will have a home. At present we have things in different places, different locations and in containers, so this will streamline everything from that perspective.”

He added:

“The expansion is self-funded and that has been supported by FFP Solutions, who helped us to secure further finance. Without them we might not have got to this point, they helped me bring the vision to reality and were a pleasure to deal with. “As a result, we will be able to meet demand, continue to increase turnover and continue supporting the local economy – thanks to our customers for their support, and to everyone who’s been with us on the journey to this point.”

FFP Solutions Director Richard Pape congratulated Gary on these developments and said:

“We are pleased to have been able to secure financing so Plumbworkz could take this step and realise their exciting expansion plans. “This is another example of an ambitious local business which has used our services to accomplish their goals and keep moving forward, successfully – anyone else in that position should definitely get in touch to find out how we can help.”

Visit the website www.ffp-solutions.co.uk or email [email protected] for more information on FFP Solutions.

For more on Plumbworkz, visit the website: www.plumbworkz.co.uk.