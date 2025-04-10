Plans Unveiled for a Floating Hotel in Cardiff Bay

MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd and Morfield Floating Hotels Ltd have unveiled plans to bring a landmark floating hotel to Cardiff Bay.

Developed in collaboration with Spicer Architects Ltd, the 120-room, non-self-propelled floating hotel will be fully manufactured and pre-commissioned offsite. Once delivered to its dedicated berth in Roath Basin, it will be efficiently installed with minimal disruption to the surrounding community, as no conventional construction site will be required, the developers said.

The project is currently progressing through the planning and consultation phase in close collaboration with Cardiff City Council, Associated British Ports, and local stakeholders. A public consultation will help refine the final design and ensure it aligns with Cardiff’s long-term waterfront development goals.

By leveraging MEYER Floating Solutions’ advanced offsite modular construction methods, the development enables faster delivery timelines, streamlined permitting, and significantly reduced on-site activity — offering a modern alternative to traditional waterfront construction.

Once fabricated and outfitted, the floating hotel will be transported to Cardiff Bay and commissioned for operation shortly after arrival.

Project Timeline

2025 – Finalisation of planning approvals and community consultations

2026 – Offsite manufacturing and pre-commissioning begin

2027 – Delivery, installation, and opening of the floating hotel in Cardiff Bay

“Our vision is to create a landmark attraction that enhances Cardiff’s waterfront while showcasing what’s possible with modern floating architecture,” said Kaj Casén, CEO of MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd. “This hotel is more than accommodation — it’s an experience that reflects the spirit of the city and its growing waterfront.”

John Moore, Chief Strategist at Morfield Floating Hotels Ltd, added:

“By working closely with the council, the port, and the community, we aim to deliver a truly distinctive visitor experience. This project also opens the door for valuable collaborations with hotel brands and partners who want to be part of Cardiff’s next chapter.”

MEYER Floating Solutions Ltd is a global leader in overwater real estate, specialising in the design and delivery of innovative floating structures. As part of the MEYER Group shipbuilding family, the company draws on world-class expertise in modular marine construction. Notable projects include the Burj Al Arab Overwater Terrace and luxury floating villas in Dubai Marina.

Morfield Floating Hotels Ltd develops floating hospitality projects in protected waters and port cities, delivering turnkey concepts in collaboration with local authorities, architects, and hotel operators. The company handles feasibility, planning, and project coordination to bring floating hospitality to life in iconic locations.