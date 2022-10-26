Plans for a Hydrogen Hub on Anglesey Approved

Plans for a Hydrogen Hub on Anglesey have been approved paving the way for the first development of its kind in Wales.

The project will see the Hub built at Parc Cybi, Holyhead by social enterprise, Menter Môn, working alongside the Isle of Anglesey County Council. Green hydrogen will be produced at the site and distributed as fuel for zero emission hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Having received consent, construction can begin, subject to the release of additional funding with the Hub expected to be in operation by 2025.

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn said:

“This is excellent news and it means we can move ahead with the exciting plans to make the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub a reality. As a local company we are committed to making sure that employment, skills and supply chain opportunites linked to the development stay in the area. This is something that is important to us at Menter Môn and has always been central to our vision as an organisation. The new Hub adds to our growing energy portfolio and is also a good fit with many of our other projects including nearby tidal energy scheme, Morlais.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council’s Deputy Leader and portfolio holder for Regulation and Economic Development, Councillor Carwyn Jones, added:

“This is a significant step on our journey towards a low carbon economy and an important part of Anglesey’s Energy Island programme. It is also an opportunity for us here on Anglesey and across north Wales to make a difference as we all strive to tackle climate change as hydrogen is the key to ensuring transport and many industries reduce emissions and achieve carbon net zero targets.”

So far, the project has received £660k from Welsh Government through the Local Transport Fund, administered by the Isle of Anglesey County Council. The UK Government has also allocated £4.8 million to the project, following a business case being made. A final decision is expected before the end of the year.