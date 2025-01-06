Plans for £250m Leisure Resort Unveiled for Anglesey

An asset management company has purchased the Penrhos site on Holy Island, Anglesey, unveiling plans to create a £250 million leisure resort with 492 premium holiday lodges.

The Seventy Ninth Group said the leisure resort would have the potential to “consistently provide millions of pounds of revenue to the local economy” and is set to create hundreds of jobs, including positions in construction and hospitality.

It said it would work closely with local businesses and individuals as part of its commitment to regenerate the local area.

The 200-acre site, which includes planning permission, is the most significant development to date for the family-owned asset management company, which is headquartered in Southport.

It said it planned to develop “a sustainable, high-quality, family-friendly leisure destination, that complements the natural environment and native wildlife”.

The site will include a restaurant and leisure amenities, a swimming pool, spa, gym and sports pitches for youth cricket and football and outdoor tennis courts, which will be accessible to local residents.

The Group said:

“In partnership with Isle of Anglesey County Council, Holyhead Town Council and key stakeholders, the Seventy Ninth Group will ensure the project meets the high expectations of the local community – maximising local employment, creating contract opportunities and delivering sensitive project development, while protecting and promoting the Welsh language. “Extensive measures have been included in the development plans with a strong focus on responsible development with over £1 million being pledged to local initiatives as part of the project. Local engagement sessions will also take place throughout the project’s development.”

The site is currently estimated to complete in five years, with the first lodges due to be available to visitors from summer 2025.

Anglesey Council Leader and Economic Development portfolio holder, Councillor Gary Pritchard, said:

“This is a significant potential development in terms of the local economy. The commitment to progress in a sensitive and inclusive manner is welcomed, as is the commitment to engaging with the local community. We look forward to working with the Seventy Ninth Group to develop key themes including local employment, supply chain opportunities, sustainability, and safeguarding the Welsh language.”

Anglesey Council Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, said:

“This is a sensitive site which is visited by residents for recreational and enjoyment purposes. Whilst there are substantial direct and indirect economic benefits, balancing investment with environmental sensitivity will be important. We look forward to having meaningful engagement and establishing a long-term working relationship with the Seventy Ninth Group.”

Jake Webster, Seventy Ninth Group Managing Director, said:

“We look forward to developing the site into a world-class holiday destination in conjunction with the local community, while ensuring we protect the environment for future generations. Our aim is to give families from the UK and visitors from all over the world a chance to experience what this fantastic area has to offer.”

David Webster, Seventy Ninth Group Chairman, said: