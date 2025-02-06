Plans Approved to Bring New Life to Heritage Buildings

Plans have been approved for the future of two historic buildings which form part of Swansea's industrial heritage.

Swansea Council wants to save and transform the disused structures as part of its work to bring new life to the Lower Swansea Valley.

A planning application has just been approved by a planning committee for the copperworks’ Vivian and Musgrave Engine Houses. Both have listed status.

The engine houses would, in future, be suitable for a range of uses, including restaurants and cafes, exhibition-style space and shops.

It’s part of the council-driven £1 billion regeneration of Swansea which has already seen the saving and transformation of other heritage structures including the Palace Theatre building, Albert Hall and Hafod Morfa Copperworks powerhouse.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“The engine houses form an integral part of Swansea’s industrial heritage. We want to bring them back into use to bring pleasure to thousands and new opportunities. “This is an exciting time for the Lower Swansea Valley as we and others plan to invest tens of millions of pounds in that area.”

The copperworks of past centuries were key to the growth of Swansea, playing a crucial role as major industry over around 300 years. The industry declined but some of its buildings and other structures remain.

The plan now is to redevelop and restore buildings for new uses and to improve access to them.

The council saved the two engine houses from ongoing decay several years ago. A new river pontoon was added nearby.

The Musgrave structure, built around 1910 and a scheduled ancient monument, contains the rare Musgrave Engine, the UK’s only one of its kind remaining in its original location.

Plans show that the engine’s external elements would have a covered shelter to enable the machinery’s future restoration and to help tell the story of local archaeology.

The plans show that the Vivian Engine House, built in 1860, would feature a mezzanine floor.

A new building would link the two engine houses. There would also be an outdoor terrace area.

Other associated works will include new access routes from the copperworks site, sustainable new drainage, and landscaping. There would also be work to preserve two neighbouring tall chimneys, whilst expert surveys of trees and other biodiversity would be carried out.

Swansea Council is working on a series of schemes in the River Tawe corridor, including these three buildings. The schemes are being funded with part of £20 million funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up scheme.