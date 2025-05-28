Planning Consultancy Expands Team as it Marks 25 Years in Cardiff

Rising demand for housing, infrastructure and energy projects across Wales has driven continued growth at Lichfields’ Cardiff office, which this year marks 25 years in the capital.

The team of 17 planning professionals is one of the largest planning teams in Wales, currently advising on major schemes across the housing, education, commercial, retail, tourism and energy sectors.

The Cardiff office has steadily expanded since its launch in 2000, growing in both team size and scope of work. Its planning professionals bring a mix of public and private sector experience, enabling the office to advise on everything from strategic land promotion to detailed site delivery.

Recent projects include the regeneration of Central Square and Central Quay in Cardiff, the delivery of Plasdwr, Cardiff’s flagship garden city, and work for the Welsh Government on the strategic site at Slade Lane in Haverfordwest, where proposals for affordable housing are being brought forward.

In the education sector, Lichfields is advising on net-zero further education colleges in Rhoose and Barry for WEPCo and Cardiff and Vale College, now under construction with Bouygues UK. The team also continues to support clients in the energy sector, including Welsh Power and Pulse Green Energy.

Andrew Cockett, Senior Director and Head of Lichfields’ Cardiff office, said:

“We’re seeing strong demand for planning advice across housing, education and energy as Wales responds to changing infrastructure needs and economic pressures. Our role is to help clients bring forward sustainable, commercially viable projects in that context.”

Tourism and leisure have remained a consistent area of work for the Cardiff team, supporting long-standing clients such as Bluestone and Haven, alongside town centre regeneration and mixed-use development projects across Wales.

Looking ahead, Lichfields expects further activity to be driven by the infrastructure (Wales) Act 2024 and shifting patterns of land use in city centres and surrounding areas. The broad remit of the Cardiff team including planning, economics, design and Environmental Assessment has enabled the team to work with a wide variety of developers, investors, government bodies and contractors.

Andrew added: