Planning Approval Secured for 74 New High-Quality Homes at Major Cardiff Site

A local housebuilder has secured reserved matters planning permission for its latest phase at a major site in Cardiff.
Cardiff Council recently granted approval for 74 homes at Persimmon Homes East Wales’ major site at Llanilltern Village on the west of Cardiff.
The new phase of development will be known as ‘Glan y Coed’ and will provide four and five-bed detached open market homes for local families to purchase in 2025 through Persimmon’s sister brand, Charles Church.
The new 7.3-acre site will feature additional space allocated for ecological enhancements, community sports pitches and facilities, an artist led playground, and a multi-use games area (MUGA).
The five-star developer has collaborated closely with Cardiff Council throughout the process and will transfer land to the local authority to provide future changing facilities and parking. This phase will also see the enhancement of two ponds for wildlife.
The new phase builds on Persimmon’s presence in Cardiff, where The Parish @ Llanilltern Village, currently has 2, 3,4 and 5 bedroom homes available.
The housebuilder has been active in the local area, recently donating to local groups such as Creigiau Primary School and St Fagans Cricket Club through its Community Champions initiative – which donates over £48,000 annually to good causes and organisations across Wales.
Persimmon Homes East Wales Managing Director, Lee Hawker, said:
“We are delighted to have secured reserved planning permission for our new phase of development at Llanilltern Village which we are proud to announce will be known as ‘Glan y Coed’.
“This achievement is a testament to our project team and the collaborative efforts with the local community, officers, and stakeholders. Together, we look forward to delivering a further 74 new high-quality new homes for local families in Cardiff.
“As a responsible developer, we are determined to leave a positive and lasting legacy in every area where we develop. Our scheme will also deliver ecological enhancements, community sport facilities, an artist led playground, and a MUGA.
“We look forward to continuing our work with Cardiff Council and the local community as Glan y Coed and the wider Llanilltern Village site progresses, delivering high-quality new homes in a sustainable community for local people.”