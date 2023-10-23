Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Pioneering Welsh Company Secures Prestigious Award for Revolutionary Diabetes Device

A pioneering Welsh company has secured a prestigious award in its home country for developing a revolutionary diabetes device of global significance.

Forward-thinking Afon Technology has been awarded a prestigious Wales STEM Award for the creation of the world’s first non-invasive wearable blood glucose sensor.

The Innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) Award underscores the profound impact of their pioneering technology in the realm of diabetes management and heralds a new era in accessible and non-intrusive health monitoring.

In a significant stride toward revolutionising diabetes care, the pain-free continuous blood glucose sensor is set to make life easier for people with diabetes by removing the need for needles when monitoring blood sugar levels.

The highly respected accolade was presented to the Monmouthshire-based tech firm on Friday, October 13, during the 2023 Wales STEM Awards ceremony in Cardiff.

The Innovation in STEM Award recognises a company in Wales that has created and developed innovative products and processes that have impacted the performance of the organisation.

In addition, the Innovation in STEM Award is usually awarded to an organisation that shows a clear commitment to research and development, continued innovation and future growth potential.

Sabih Chaudhry, CEO for Afon Technology, said:

“I am incredibly proud of the entire Afon Technology team for receiving the Innovation in STEM Award.

“Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare technology, and winning this award is a testament to our dedication.”

He added:

“It means a lot to get this recognition in our home nation for something which will have global significance.

“This recognition motivates us to continue our journey, addressing diversity gaps, and inspiring the next generation to dream big and reach for the stars in the world of science and technology.”

The Wales STEM Awards returned for the third time to shine a spotlight on the organisations and individuals raising the profile of STEM in Wales.

The awards once again celebrated organisations and individuals leading the sector in Wales, including those creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising the aspirations of the next generation.

The Wales STEM Awards was jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar and was sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University, the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Cardiff Medicentre, XMA Ltd and Business News Wales.

Head judge Dr Louise Bright, founder of the Wales Women in STEM network, said:

“Afon Technology impressed the judges with its clarity of purpose and determination to address a complex challenge that many others are trying to tackle.

“They are a small team, that have a proven track record and they thoroughly achieve to be recognised for their innovation.”

She added:

“The calibre of the businesses and individuals shortlisted for the awards was second to none and I’d like to congratulate all finalists.

“The awards show that the future of the STEM sector in Wales is bright and we look forward to the industry going from strength to strength.”

Co-Founder of Wales STEM Awards, Liz Brookes, Director of Grapevine Event Management said:

“It has once again been incredible shining a spotlight on the STEM sector in Wales. Our winners are pushing the boundaries of STEM innovation and helping address the diversity gap and skills shortage that exists.

“These organisations and individuals are an inspiration to our country and our next generation. I would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners and to all of those shortlisted. Your work is incredibly important, and we thank you for your contributions to STEM in Wales.”

Matthew Taylor, Director of Innovation at Cardiff Metropolitan University, said:

“Cardiff Metropolitan University is once again proud to be associated with the Wales STEM Awards and support the talented and ambitious people that these awards celebrate.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists, who collectively demonstrate the strengths of the STEM sector in Wales.”

Afon Technology’s non-invasive continuous blood glucose monitoring sensor is worn on the inside of the wrist with or without a watch, and it feeds back to the user’s chosen smart device to display blood glucose data.

Unlike the current continuous glucose monitoring devices, it will measure blood glucose levels in real-time without the need to penetrate the skin at all, making it easier to manage the condition, reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications such as heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and limb amputations.

Companies such as Apple, Samsung and Google are rumoured to have been trying to develop non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, but so far none have been successful. Afon Technology hopes to win the race to this important milestone.

Preliminary clinical research gives people with diabetes hope that such a device could become a reality in the near future.

Afon Technology, is a small team based in South Wales tackling one of the biggest technology challenges in the world of diabetes: non-invasive, continuous, blood glucose monitoring.

The team headed up by founder and microwave engineer, Dr Sabih Chaudhry is on a mission to develop the world’s first truly non-invasive continuous glucose monitor (CGM), Glucowear®. The wearable device will sit on the underside of the user’s wrist and using very low-powered frequency waves will measure blood glucose levels which will then be communicated back to a companion app on the user’s smartphone.

Game-changing technology
Dr Chaudhry has been dedicated to bringing this much-needed technology to life for many years but it was only in 2015 that he was able to secure substantial investment to allow him to build up a team to help with this hugely challenging feat. It was whilst working on a cancer treatment technology also using low-powered RF/microwaves that Dr Chaudhry had what he calls his ‘Heath Robinson’ moment with a friend when they realised that microwaves could be used to detect changes in biological constituents.

Afon Technology now employees a number of highly skilled and experienced engineers and regulatory experts who are working together to bring this device to market. The company has been recognised on a number of occasions for its innovative and ground-breaking work, most recently by being awarded a European Innovation Council Accelerator Grant of €2.4million. The company is currently preparing the device for further clinical trials in order to secure CE marking.

Meeting the challenge
Diabetes is a global pandemic with 537 million adults living with the condition, a number predicted to rise to 643 million by 2030. In Wales alone, caring for people with diabetes costs NHS Wales £500 million per year.

Diabetes technology and treatment has come a long way in the last 100 years with current CGMs enabling people with diabetes the ability to self-manage their condition with much more control and information. However, at best they are minimally invasive and not accessible to all living with diabetes. Health complications due to poorly managed diabetes are serious and can be life threatening. A truly non-invasive glucose monitoring device is what so many of the diabetes community and healthcare professionals have been waiting for.

The scale of this challenge is obvious and a number of the ‘big’ tech giants haven’t even been able to come up with a solution yet. The team at Afon is excited and hopeful that they will be able to say the very first ‘non-invasive CGM’ was developed in Wales.
 

