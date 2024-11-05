Pioneering Renewable Energy Collaborations

This year’s Future Energy Wales conference promises to be a pivotal event for all stakeholders in the UK's renewable energy sector.

Scheduled for the 12th and 13th November at the prestigious ICC Wales, the conference will focus on the theme “In Unity, There’s Energy,” emphasising the power of collaborative efforts in the renewable energy landscape.

The conference will feature keynote speeches from Rebecca Evans, the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy, and Planning, and Michael Shanks, MP, UK Minister for Energy. Their participation underscores a strong commitment from both the UK and Welsh governments to foster closer cooperation in harnessing the economic opportunities offered by renewable energy.

These conversations are crucial as both governments align their efforts and set ambitious agendas for clean power.

The conference will also hear from Julian Leslie at the National Energy Systems Operator, about the role Wales will play in the UK-wide plan for our future energy system.

With a strong focus on strategic “collaboration,” this year’s conference aims to bring together a diverse array of participants. Our goal is to foster discussions among influential policymakers and industry that will lead to practical and innovative solutions to the challenges we face in the renewable energy sector.

Attendees can expect to celebrate significant achievements over the past year, such as breakthroughs in Welsh onshore wind projects and advancements in The Crown Estate’s roadmap for future offshore wind leasing rounds beyond the 4.5GW in the Celtic Sea.

For industry leaders and businesses, the conference offers an invaluable platform to explore a wide range of economic opportunities within the renewable sector. Panels will cover the latest timely topics across onshore wind, fixed and floating offshore wind, and tidal wave energy, in partnership with Marine Energy Wales. These discussions will be enriched by insights from supply chain experts at the High Value Manufacturing Catapult and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, making it an essential event for anyone looking to enter or expand within the renewable energy market.

Policy enthusiasts will have the chance to hear the latest governmental perspectives and envision the future of collaborative efforts through strategic discussions with top officials, including the Cabinet Secretary and Minister for Energy.

Additionally, this year’s event aims to creatively highlight the intersection of biodiversity and renewable energy projects, showcasing how these initiatives can address climate and nature emergencies simultaneously.

This year we are setting the stage for Wales to significantly increase its role in clean energy production. Over the next decade, Wales aims to quadruple its wind power capacity from both onshore and offshore sources to meet the rising demand for clean electricity.

Our conference is a call to action for everyone involved to come together, discuss, and harness the opportunities that will drive this ambitious goal.

Whether you are a business leader, policy maker, or new entrant to the renewable energy sector, the Future Energy Wales 2024 conference is the place to be for forging strategic partnerships and accelerating the transition to renewable energy across the UK, particularly in Wales.