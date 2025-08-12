Pioneering Net Zero Carbon Refurbishment Nears Completion at High School

Morgan Sindall Construction and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council are celebrating significant progress in the delivery of the pioneering Net Zero Carbon refurbishment of Pen-y-Dre High School, with final handover scheduled for 2026.

The project represents one of Wales' most ambitious school refurbishment programmes, transforming the 1970s building into a state-of-the-art educational facility whilst maintaining its operational status throughout the three-year construction programme.

The comprehensive refurbishment has included new roofing, cladding, windows and external doors, mechanical and electrical works, internal alterations, internal finishes, fixed furniture and fittings, and extensive external works across the 11,250m² site. The project has been delivered through six phased stages to ensure minimal disruption to the pupils and staff who have remained on site throughout construction.

A key highlight of the transformation is the installation of a substantial photovoltaic array, which will not only support the school's Net Zero Carbon status but also provide surplus energy to the neighbouring Prince Charles Hospital and Goetre project via direct wire connection. The innovative approach has already delivered 619 tonnes of carbon savings through operational efficiencies.

The decision to refurbish rather than rebuild was driven by environmental considerations, with the refurbishment approach delivering four times less carbon impact than a new build whilst preserving valued facilities including the school's swimming pool, two dining halls, and two sports halls.

The project team, comprising Lawray Architects, Cambria (civil and structural), WSP and High Admit (MEP services), and Mark Morant Sustainable Design (Net Zero Carbon consultant), successfully addressed complex site challenges including asbestos, structural issues, and contamination whilst improving circulation and widening corridors throughout the building.

The refurbishment has surpassed key performance targets for social value across multiple indicators. Highlights include 3,389 New Entrant Training opportunities – ranging from graduate roles to work placements and pupil engagement – alongside the creation of 42 new entrant jobs. Additionally, 95% of the labour force has been sourced from within the region.

Robert Williams, Area Director from Morgan Sindall Construction in Wales, said:

“This key milestone at Pen-y-Dre High School marks the culmination of an extraordinary three-year journey. This has been a truly pioneering project – the scale and complexity of delivering such a comprehensive transformation within a live school environment cannot be overstated, and our teams have responded with exceptional skill and dedication throughout. “What makes this project especially significant is the legacy it leaves behind – not only are we creating a world-class educational facility for future generations, but we’re also setting a powerful example of how sustainable refurbishment can dramatically reduce carbon impact, preserve valued community assets, and deliver meaningful benefits for the local economy.”

Sophie Jenkins, Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme Manager at Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, said: