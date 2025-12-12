Pilot League Season Concepts to be Introduced Under Project Chwarae

The Football Association of Wales has provided a new update on Project Chwarae, the national review exploring how to deliver a more resilient and enjoyable grassroots football experience across Wales.

The project was launched to address the significant disruption caused by severe weather in recent seasons, with more than 5,800 matches postponed in 2024/25 and over 21,800 postponements recorded across the last four years. Project Chwarae aims to find long-term solutions that reduce postponements, improve experiences for young players and support volunteers across the game.

Following extensive consultation with clubs, leagues and the grassroots community, the FAW has now confirmed details of the first league pilot. Beginning in March 2026, the pilot will test a new season model for non-competitive football (U6–U11), running from March to November with a mid-season break in August. The approach is designed to take advantage of better weather and reduce cancellations, giving children more consistent playing opportunities.

For participating leagues, the 2025/26 season will conclude at the end of January 2026, with February acting as a transition period before the pilot begins.

Throughout the pilot, the FAW will gather feedback from players, parents, coaches and volunteers to assess the impact of the new approach. Project Chwarae will expand further in 2026/27 to include various pilots in both non-competitive and competitive formats before shaping long-term recommendations for the future of grassroots football in Wales.

For clubs or leagues that wish to find out more or have a desire to take part in a pilot, please use the links below to email the FAW.

For leagues, please click here.

For clubs in north and central regions, please click here.

For clubs in the south region, please click here.