Phase 1 Investment Approved for CAT’s Transformational Cynefin Project

The Mid Wales Growth Deal has taken another major step forward with the approval of funding for the first phase of the Cynefin project, led by the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) near Machynlleth.

Growing Mid Wales (GMW) Board has approved support for detailed design and specification work to bring key elements of the “transformational” project to the point of delivery.

This includes:

Significant remodelling and future-proofing of the WISE (Wales Institute for Sustainable Education) building

Renovating the Quarry Cottages

Significant upgrades to the Straw Bale Theatre

Each element plays a critical role in strengthening CAT’s educational and visitor offer. This phase will also consider site-wide regenerative strategies for energy, water, waste and infrastructure improvements.

These early works form part of a wider plan to reimagine CAT as a world-class hub for sustainability, learning and community – enhancing its role as a catalyst for climate action and green innovation.

CAT’s Cynefin development project is a major new initiative designed to enhance its site, facilities and impact, creating a vibrant hub for learning, innovation and community rooted in Welsh culture and landscape. The project aims to support a just transition to a zero-carbon future through expanded access, collaboration, and place-based sustainability education.

This initial investment is not just about physical upgrades but also about enabling a sustainable future. Enhancing learning environments, increasing accommodation capacity, and futureproofing infrastructure will help CAT attract more postgraduate students, host a wider range of visitors, and demonstrate climate leadership through its operations.

The Cynefin project reflects the Mid Wales region’s ambition to lead in green innovation. By creating a more immersive, inspiring and accessible experience for learners, tourists and changemakers, it will drive footfall and economic growth in the area, while also supporting vital work to tackle climate change.

Eileen Kinsman, Co-CEO of the Centre for Alternative Technology, said:

“We are delighted to receive this support through the Mid Wales Growth Deal. It brings renewed confidence in our vision and enables us to begin significant upgrades to our unique WISE building. Cynefin is about imagining a zero-carbon future and building the networks, skills and spaces to help make it happen. This is a crucial step in ensuring CAT continues to inspire, educate, and lead the way on climate solutions – regionally and beyond.”

Joint Chairs of the GMW Board, Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council and Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council said:

“This marks an important moment for Mid Wales. The Cynefin project is not only preserving a key regional asset but also enhancing our capacity to lead in low-carbon innovation, education, and sustainable tourism. We’re proud to support this first step in what promises to be an exciting journey.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“With Welsh Government support, the Mid Wales Growth Deal is leading the way in developing solutions that benefit both people and planet, creating a more resilient regional economy and tackling our most pressing environmental challenges. The Cynefin project will not only deliver real benefits for our communities but also strengthen the region’s green economy.”

Dame Nia Griffith DBE MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales, said:

“The UK Government is proud of our investment in the Mid Wales Growth Deal and in projects like Cynefin that support local jobs, education, and innovation. “Our number one mission is to kickstart economic growth in every corner of Wales. This is another great example of how the Mid Wales Growth Deal is helping to deliver that mission and contribute to a sustainable future.”

A phased approach means the project is being delivered in manageable stages, unlocking funding at key stages of development. As the project progresses, future phases will further enhance CAT’s capacity to deliver immersive learning, support green skills development and welcome a wider community of visitors and changemakers.