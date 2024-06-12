Pharmacy Group Acquires Two New Sites

A pharmacy group has acquired two further sites in South Wales backed by a funding package from HSBC UK.

Knights Pharmacy has acquired the sites – one in Abercarn and one in Cwmcarn – which were previously owned by Evans Group. The Abercarn site dispenses 12,000 items annually, while the Cwmcarn site issues approximately 5,000.

Following the acquisition, Knights Pharmacy plans to enhance the services at the Abercarn site by opening a new treatment room, in addition to its existing one. The company also intends to continue offering independent prescribing services at both locations, allowing pharmacists to prescribe the appropriate medicines for minor illnesses.

Following the deal, Knights Pharmacy now operates 49 community sites across England and Wales, up from 18 in 2021. Knights’ pharmacies are generally high volume and embedded within their communities, dispensing well over six million items of medication per year between them.

Anand Sodha, Managing Director at Knights Pharmacy, said:

“We‘ve successfully built our presence across South Wales and the West Midlands over the past number of years. Our plan for these two additional sites, and for the rest of our locations, is to focus on continually bettering our services. By offering vital treatment for minor ailments, we can help to alleviate the pressure on the NHS and ensure our customers receive the care they need.”

Partho Bose, Relationship Director for West Midlands MME at HSBC UK, added:

“Knights Pharmacy’s commitment to community health and its vision for growth aligns with our goal of backing ambitious businesses. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these acquisitions will have on local communities in South Wales.”

Knights Pharmacy is a family-owned business founded in 1984 which now owned and managed by the second generation. It offers a range of healthcare services, including prescriptions, vaccinations, ear micro-suction and the Pharmacy First / Common Ailments Schemes.