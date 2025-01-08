Persimmon Homes Set to Deliver Housing Development in Saundersfoot

A major developer has purchased land in Saundersfoot, clearing the way for it to bring new homes to the town.

Persimmon Homes West Wales secured planning permission to build 72 new, high-quality homes at Sandy Hill in the popular Pembrokeshire town back in July.

This agreement means all the pieces are in place for the builder to start works on site, with a view to having their first properties on the market this summer.

The scheme includes a mix of quality new one to four-bed detached and semi-detached homes as well as terraced houses and apartments that will help meet local housing needs and open the door to home ownership for more local families. The properties will be finished in render and stone.

Boasting a number of proposed community benefits, the development will bring a range of facilities to the local community, including an equipped play area at the heart of the site, contributions to highway and active travel upgrades, and a dedicated active travel link that connects the site back to Sandy Hill Road.

The design also incorporates a sustainable drainage system with bio-retention areas and rain gardens, green technologies such as solar panels and electric vehicle charging points, as well as ecological enhancements to mitigate impacts on dormouse habitats and preserve existing trees and hedgerows.

As part of the housebuilder’s community contribution, Persimmon will also transfer 35% of the homes (25 in total) to a local housing provider for rent and shared ownership to help alleviate pressure on Pembrokeshire’s housing list.

The five-star developer donates £48,000 across Wales each year to good causes and much-valued organisations as part of its Community Champions initiative. Recent local recipients include Saundersfoot Cricket Club, Saundersfoot Rotary Club’s Tenderfoot programme, and the 2025 Saundersfoot New Year’s Swim.

Welcoming the agreement, Persimmon Homes West Wales’ Managing Director, Stuart Phillips, said: