Period Care Brand Launches in Waitrose Stores Across the UK

The UK’s leading organic period-care brand, TOTM, has announced its launch into British supermarket, Waitrose.

The Cardiff-based firm said the collaboration marks a big step in TOTM’s trajectory, as it strives to lead the menstrual health agenda with its range of 100% certified organic cotton products.

Chair at TOTM, Ruby Parmar, said:

“Access to better period-care should be non-negotiable. We are incredibly proud to be launching into Waitrose, bringing our market-leading range to a discerning new demographic.

“At TOTM we offer period-care solutions with the promise of quality and comfort without compromise, building customer relationships on trust and transparency. Being part of the Waitrose portfolio feels like a natural next step; one that will expand TOTM’s reach exponentially and elevate our proposition among conscientious shoppers.”