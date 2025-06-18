Period Care Brand Launches in Waitrose Stores Across the UK

The UK’s leading organic period-care brand, TOTM, has announced its launch into British supermarket, Waitrose.
The Cardiff-based firm said the collaboration marks a big step in TOTM’s trajectory, as it strives to lead the menstrual health agenda with its range of 100% certified organic cotton products.
Chair at TOTM, Ruby Parmar, said:
“Access to better period-care should be non-negotiable. We are incredibly proud to be launching into Waitrose, bringing our market-leading range to a discerning new demographic.
“At TOTM we offer period-care solutions with the promise of quality and comfort without compromise, building customer relationships on trust and transparency. Being part of the Waitrose portfolio feels like a natural next step; one that will expand TOTM’s reach exponentially and elevate our proposition among conscientious shoppers.”
Rachel Gill, Sanitary Care Buyer at Waitrose, said:
“Our customers are increasingly looking for high-quality and ethical options across our products, and period-care is no different. We’re delighted to make sustainable choices easier than ever with the launch of TOTM.”
TOTM will be stocked in selected Waitrose stores across the UK, with product prices ranging from £3 to £3.75. The brand will debut with an introductory month-long offer of 25% off all its products for Waitrose customers.