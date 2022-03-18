EVENT: Pension Guidance for Business Owners and the Self Employed in Wales

EVENT: Pension Guidance for Business Owners and the Self Employed in Wales

Description

Being self-employed means you’re responsible for the success of your business. The pensions side of things might have slipped through the net. After all, it can be complicated at times. To help you navigate through the financial maze, FSB Wales are inviting you to join experts from the government-backed MoneyHelper to cut through the complexity, talk about your pensions and focus on four key areas: your money, work, health and family.

Register for this FREE webinar event to hear more about the pension options available to you, the tax advantages they may bring and have a chance to put your questions live to the MoneyHelper team.

For more information about how MoneyHelper can help you, visit https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk/en/pensions-and-retirement

Registration is essential via the FSB website.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:29th March 2022 – 10:30 – 11:30

WHERE:Online