EVENT: Next Steps for the Circular Economy in Wales

It will be an opportunity to assess progress, challenges and next steps for the Beyond Recycling strategy and its ambitions for:

This seminar will bring together stakeholders with policymakers to discuss the next steps for the circular economy in Wales.

Sessions in the agenda look at:

resource efficiency and cutting waste - infrastructure needs - tackling waste from key sectors - environmental impact of waste collection - building capacity to generate energy from waste

building the green economy - identifying needs and skills gaps - investment - provision of training and reskilling - developing infrastructure and use of smart technology

businesses - impact of new proposals, such as an extended producer responsibility scheme - financial and logistical challenges - support and other priorities

communities - learning from best practice - promoting behaviour change - support priorities - circular town centres - deposit return schemes - repair and re-use hubs - leasing and lending markets

We also expect discussion on issues and challenges that have been identified by some stakeholders, including:

metrics - range of measurements of progress on targets - ease of understanding and processing indicators used by the Welsh Government -

achieving accurate reporting and measurement

defining a circular economy

bureaucracy - the additional burden that new data requirements could place on the public sector

incentives - options for Government encouragement for retailers and other businesses to reduce plastic usage

We are pleased to be able to include a keynote session with Bettina Gilbert, Head of Programme Delivery, WRAP; as well as further contributions from Bangor University; Cardiff and Vale College; the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management; Chatham House; the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Wales; the Green Alliance; Keep Wales Tidy; Oxera; Repair Café Wales; Resource Efficiency Wales; Riversimple; and Swansea University.

The conference will be an opportunity for stakeholders to consider the issues alongside key policy officials who are due to attend from the Welsh Government; Senedd Cymru; BEIS; DAERA, NI; the DIT; HM Treasury; and The Scottish Government.