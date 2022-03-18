EVENT: Next Steps for the Circular Economy in Wales

When:
26th May 2022
9am – 1pm
Where:
Online
Cost:
Varies
This seminar will bring together stakeholders with policymakers to discuss the next steps for the circular economy in Wales.
It will be an opportunity to assess progress, challenges and next steps for the Beyond Recycling strategy and its ambitions for:
- eradicating avoidable waste, including single-use plastic
- achieving world-leading recycling rates
- procurement from recycled, remanufactured and refurbished sources
- supporting businesses and communities
Sessions in the agenda look at:
- resource efficiency and cutting waste - infrastructure needs - tackling waste from key sectors - environmental impact of waste collection - building capacity to generate energy from waste
- building the green economy - identifying needs and skills gaps - investment - provision of training and reskilling - developing infrastructure and use of smart technology
- businesses - impact of new proposals, such as an extended producer responsibility scheme - financial and logistical challenges - support and other priorities
- communities - learning from best practice - promoting behaviour change - support priorities - circular town centres - deposit return schemes - repair and re-use hubs - leasing and lending markets
We also expect discussion on issues and challenges that have been identified by some stakeholders, including:
- metrics - range of measurements of progress on targets - ease of understanding and processing indicators used by the Welsh Government -
- achieving accurate reporting and measurement
- defining a circular economy
- bureaucracy - the additional burden that new data requirements could place on the public sector
- incentives - options for Government encouragement for retailers and other businesses to reduce plastic usage
We are pleased to be able to include a keynote session with Bettina Gilbert, Head of Programme Delivery, WRAP; as well as further contributions from Bangor University; Cardiff and Vale College; the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management; Chatham House; the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Wales; the Green Alliance; Keep Wales Tidy; Oxera; Repair Café Wales; Resource Efficiency Wales; Riversimple; and Swansea University.
The conference will be an opportunity for stakeholders to consider the issues alongside key policy officials who are due to attend from the Welsh Government; Senedd Cymru; BEIS; DAERA, NI; the DIT; HM Treasury; and The Scottish Government.