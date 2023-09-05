Penarth Opticians Appoints New Director

Specsavers in Penarth has appointed a new ophthalmic director with more than 20 years’ experience.

Andy Moss, 36, joins James Deavall at the Windsor Road store. Mr Moss first joined Specsavers – which also offers a Home Visits service for those unable to visit one of its 1,000 locally owned stores – in 2002 as a part-time optical assistant, before completing a three-year course to become a dispensing optician.

In 2010, he studied optometry at Cardiff University and went on to become a graduate and qualified optometrist. He worked at Specsavers in Woodbridge, East Anglia before taking a six-month role at Specsavers Fremantle in Perth, Australia.

Most recently, he was director of Specsavers in Cowbridge which opened in March 2018 after the nearby Talbot Green store was met with growing demand from Cowbridge residents.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Moss says:

‘After a successful five years at Cowbridge, I was keen to take on a new challenge and grow the business in Penarth. Both of the Vale towns share similarities in terms of what our customers are looking for, so I’m hoping my experience will provide very useful in this new role. ‘There is a lot already in the pipeline for Penarth, with the team taking on additional training courses and plans for a refurbishment down the line. I’m excited to see what the future will bring.’

The appointment comes off the back of a fundraiser for the Penarth Foodbank, with the store donating £1 for every customer survey, and store manager Kenny Hall taking part in a charity run. In total, the store raised almost £300 for the foodbank.

Mr Moss adds:

‘When I was director of the Cowbridge store I was really keen to get out in the community and give back to the locals who support us, so it’s great that in my first few weeks in post in Penarth we’ve already been able to raise hundreds of pounds for the local foodbank.’

