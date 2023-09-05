Stratstone Newport Service Centre Reopens as a JLR Approved Used Retailer

Stratstone’s Land Rover Service centre in Newport, reopened on Friday 1 September as a new Used Jaguar Land Rover site.

The JLR Approved Used showroom, located on Longditch Road, is Stratstone’s sixth JLR site and the second in Wales.

Trevor Fussey, Managing Director at Stratstone, said:

“We are delighted to be expanding our portfolio of Approved Used JLR showrooms, with the opening of our Newport site last week. At Stratstone we are firm believers that the buying experience for a pre-owned vehicle should be the same as a new one. “Each vehicle – whether that’s a Range Rover, Defender or Discovery – on sale at the new site will have been carefully selected by our expert buying team before being handed over to our trained technicians to put the car through a series of rigorous tests, including an 165 multi-point inspection. If anything does need changing, then only genuine Land Rover parts are used.”

As part of the change to the former Service Centre, Pendragon PLC – which owns the Stratstone brand – has created new jobs for the Newport area. Chris Baker joins as Head of Sales, alongside two new Sales Executives and a Vehicle Progressor. A third Sales Executive role will be added in early 2024.

Chris Baker, Head of Sales, added:

“We are looking forward to welcoming clients into the showroom from September. Our Approved Used selection give all the benefits of a brand-new car, particularly with the Land Rover approved status providing clients complete confidence and peace of mind.”

Further information about Stratstone JLR Newport can be found at https://www.stratstone.com/land-rover/