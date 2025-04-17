Pembrokeshire’s Business Bootcamp Returns to Boost Local Start-Ups

Pembrokeshire’s Business Bootcamp is set to return to offer a boost to local start-ups this summer.

Following the success of last year’s event and positive feedback from participants, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Business Support Team will host a two-day Business Start-Up Bootcamp in June.

Entrepreneurs at prestart, start-up or established business stages can register for this free workshop offering an insight into business essentials. Experts will cover key topics including idea generation, branding, marketing, finance, and pitching.

There will also be an opportunity to network with like-minded entrepreneurs, find out more about what support is available and explore potential business connections.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Business Development Officer for Entrepreneurship Industries Alex Evans said:

“Due to popular demand and positive feedback from the previous Bootcamp we ran, we were happy to run another Bootcamp to supply the growing demand of business support in the County of Pembrokeshire. “With a specialist organisation running the Bootcamp and guest speakers attending, this is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs to either kick start their business ideas or boost their business growth.”

The Bootcamp, funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, will take place on June 3rd and 10th 9am to 3pm at the Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6UN. Places are limited and booking is essential.

To find out more contact Alex on Alex.Evans@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07584642534.