Pembrokeshire Women Set Sail with Law Firm’s Support

Acuity Law, one of the UK’s leading law firms, is sponsoring a team of four Pembrokeshire women, as they embark on a sailing challenge to raise funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis and hospice care.

As part of the ‘Cruising Free’ challenge, Sophie Pierce (32), Polly Zipperlen (50), Janine Williams (70), and Miyah Periam (24) are undertaking a 3,200-mile sail from Lanzarote to Antigua, with the goal of breaking several world records along the way. Sophie is set to become the first person with Cystic Fibrosis to row across an ocean, and Janine hopes to be the oldest woman to do so.

The members of Neyland Rowing Club want to inspire women, especially those who are older or living with chronic health conditions, to embrace new challenges. Across the 50-60 day journey, the team will row continuously in their 10-metre boat, which is equipped with 1,000 dehydrated meals, advanced communications, a water desalination machine, and a fridge.

Acuity Law takes pride in its commitment to ESG initiatives, and community support plays a key part in that. Providing financial support for the ‘Cruising Free’ challenge, which aims to raise funds for cystic fibrosis, aligns seamlessly with its wider objective to add value to the communities it is part of.

Steve Berry at Acuity Law, said:

“Sponsoring the challenge was an easy decision for us. This is a fantastic cause, and we’re thrilled to support the incredible team of women taking part. We hope that with our financial backing, they will reach their target and help change the lives of more people with cystic fibrosis.”

Sophie Pierce, a member of the team taking on the challenge said:

“Having the support of Acuity has given us a real boost. “I have been fortunate to access new treatments that have improved my health and allowed me to take part in this incredible challenge. However, many people are still fighting cystic fibrosis every day. I want to inspire women with chronic health conditions to see that there is hope, and having the Acuity team behind us is a significant step in the right direction.”

The Atlantic Dash began on February 1 as the team set off in their rowing boat named Spirit of Bluestone in honour of the Pembrokeshire-based National Park resort, a key sponsor of the challenge.

With a target of £150,000, they aim to complete the journey by early April, and have already raised significant funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, and Emily’s Entourage, charities that hold a special place in the team’s hearts.

Headquartered in Cardiff, Acuity Law is a fast-growing law firm with over 150 lawyers supporting business clients throughout the UK. The firm’s growth strategy has seen it open offices in Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool in recent years, adding to its presence in Bristol, London and Swansea.