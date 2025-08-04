Pembrokeshire Glamping Pod Sells at Auction

A West Wales glamping pod grabbed bidders attention when offered for sale at auction.

Sited at Redberth Gardens, Tenby, Pembrokeshire, the Robin Hood Safari Unit was listed with a guide price of £45,000. Seven individuals vied to secure the lot at auction by casting a total of 73 bids.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said the pod, with space for six, was one of the biggest at the location.

Sean said:

“The pod offers a double bedroom, a twin bedroom, a cabin bed, a private bathroom with a freestanding egg-shaped bath and a separate shower unit. The glamper’s paradise is served with a fully-fitted kitchen with washer dryer, dishwasher, oven & hob, a log burner for chillier times and smart TVs in three rooms. “The enclosed outdoor area has furniture, a projector screen, a sunken hot tub in the decking, a BBQ and firepit area and also a copper shower. “This lot is a ready to roll, turn key investment. It’s to be sold with all internal and external furniture and fittings including a hot tub. And it comes fully managed and with onward bookings.”

The service charge is £261.00 per month. The rental figure for the pod in 2024 was £70,042.95.

