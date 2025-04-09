Pembrokeshire Council ‘Will Not Implement Visitor Levy’ Under Current Administration

The current administration of Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed it would not implement a visitor levy.

Speaking at the Visit Pembrokeshire annual Tourism Summit and AGM at Folly Farm Adventure Park & Zoo, Councillor Paul Miller, the council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change, said the authority was aiming to provide “some certainty” to the tourism industry locally.

He said:

“We provide a fantastic tourism offer here in Pembrokeshire and it is an important part of the county’s economy. “In addition to jobs, this administration’s approach is also about the year-round facilities and attractions that benefit local people too. We recognise the tourism landscape has experienced significant change, be that second homes legislation, tax changes and we’re aiming to provide some certainty to the industry. “We acknowledge it's important to recognise there's balance to be struck between supporting the industry and dealing with some of the challenges associated with peaks in season. Therefore, I’m confirming it's not our intention to take forward the option of a visitor levy in Pembrokeshire during this administration. “Like the hospitality and attraction sector across Pembrokeshire’s amazing tourism offer, I am looking forward to a great summer season for the industry.”

A Bill to give local authorities the option to introduce a visitor levy in their area to re-invest in tourism was introduced to the Senedd in November. If the Bill becomes law, local authorities will be able to decide whether they want to introduce a levy in their local areas. The earliest possible introduction for a visitor levy by a local authority in their area would be 2027.

Emma Thornton, CEO of Visit Pembrokeshire welcomed the council's announcement, saying:

“Visit Pembrokeshire welcomes this decision and thanks Pembrokeshire County Council for listening to tourism businesses. The cumulative impact of changes in Welsh Government policy impacting tourism businesses, alongside implications of the UK Government’s autumn Budget, has resulted in real anxiety amongst the trade about the future. This decision provides some breathing space and certainty around the short to medium term which is greatly appreciated.”

Mid Wales Tourism (MWT Cymru), which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd, has called for a similar commitment in its area.

Zoe Hawkins, chief executive of MWT Cymru, said:

“Pembrokeshire, one of Wales’ most visited counties, has already chosen not to implement the levy at this time, recognising the potential economic risks. This decision not only shows leadership in protecting rural jobs but also reshapes the financial assumptions behind the policy. If major visitor destinations opt out, the return will be far lower than originally suggested but the cost and complexity remain.”

MWT Cymru believes that the policy could place disproportionate strain on rural economies, while delivering limited practical benefit on the ground.