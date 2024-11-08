Pembroke Port: The Gateway to Wales’ Green Energy Revolution

Pembroke Port stands at the forefront of an extraordinary opportunity, one that combines our proud legacy as the UK's energy capital with a dynamic future in green renewables.

Our recent investor summit underscored just how investable Pembroke Port is. Investors have identified billions of pounds of potential here in Pembrokeshire, spurred by our strategic location within the Celtic Freeport and our unique role in the growing renewable energy and sustainable fuel economy.

As the Western energy gateway to the UK, Pembroke Port is rooted in energy expertise. Over 20% of the UK’s energy flows through our waterway, moving vital gas and liquids across the nation.

Our community, our facilities and our workforce are primed to support major energy developments. We are a region familiar with and ready for transformational, epoch-defining investments. For those looking for a location that embraces innovation and understands the energy sector’s needs, Pembroke Port is a clear choice.

With 50 hectares available for development at Pembroke Port, we offer an expansive, adaptable site for a wide range of uses. The Freeport investment incentives make this space even more compelling for businesses aiming to establish or expand their footprint.

Within our port, companies will find ample factory, storage, and laydown space, all ideally suited to supporting the build-out of energy-sector projects. This includes areas for manufacturing, assembly, energy generation, and operations and maintenance. For example, Pembroke Port is poised to be a major hub for the essential infrastructure and activities to support Floating Offshore Wind deployment. This space is in high demand, and Pembroke Port’s unique combination of location, facilities, and tax incentives makes it an ideal foundation for the high-growth sector of future energy.

The Freeport benefits speak for themselves, no business rates for the first five years, significant reductions in national insurance contributions, and access to capital grants. Businesses manufacturing in the Freeport pay no import duties until their products enter the UK, and exports from the Freeport are entirely duty-free. These incentives are crucial for early-stage businesses and established players alike, supporting a fast start while reducing operating costs significantly.

Furthermore, local councils retain business rates within the Freeport, creating a sustainable cycle of reinvestment for our communities, predicted to generate up to half a billion pounds over the next 25 years. This retained revenue will be invested locally, enhancing skills development, infrastructure and support for local businesses.

Pembroke Port offers more than just financial incentives, it’s a thriving ecosystem where businesses collaborate and create synergies around renewables, green energy, and high-tech innovations. Here, like-minded companies will find partners, innovation assets, supply chains and markets within the Freeport, fostering a network that accelerates progress for all.

Moreover, the Port’s dual role as both owner and operator of the port facility and statutory manager of the waterway adds a layer of efficiency and co-ordination. This ensures seamless integration for moving complex equipment and components across Pembroke Port and up and down the waterway. The Port of Milford Haven’s management enhances reliable logistics and timely shipments.

Pembroke Port is also a platform for progress. We’re not only unlocking the potential of green energy in the Celtic Sea, but we’re also building a future where Pembrokeshire and Wales lead in the renewable energy revolution.

If you’re looking for a site with the infrastructure, incentives, and expertise to bring your vision to life, Pembroke Port is ready to welcome you.