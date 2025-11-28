Pay As You Go Contactless Payment System Hits Two Million

The number of rail journeys made using Pay As You Go (PAYG) tap on, tap off technology has now exceeded two million.

The milestone comes a year after the system was launched in November 2024, cementing its status as Transport for Wales’ (TfW) fastest growing ticketing product.

TfW was the first UK train operator outside of London and the South East of England to introduce the payment solution.

The system is currently available across 95 stations in the South East Wales Metro region, offering customers access to better value fares, says TfW, and daily/weekly fare capping.

The success of the scheme to date paves the way for the introduction of pay as you go ticketing in North Wales next year as part of the wider Network North Wales programme.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“I am delighted that more and more passengers are opting for pay as you go, making the most of a simpler and fairer way of paying for their rail and bus tickets. “I look forward to welcoming pay as you go ticketing to North Wales next year so that many more people can just tap and go.”

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales, said: