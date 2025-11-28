Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales (TfW) is a not-for-profit company owned by the Welsh Government, focused on creating a sustainable, integrated transport network across Wales and its borders.


TfW manages rail, bus, and active travel services, including the publicly owned Transport for Wales Rail. Key projects like the South Wales Metro and a new fleet of trains are modernising the network to deliver greener, more connected journeys for all.

28 November 2025

TRANSPORT FOR WALES

Pay As You Go Contactless Payment System Hits Two Million

The number of rail journeys made using Pay As You Go (PAYG) tap on, tap off technology has now exceeded two million.

The milestone comes a year after the system was launched in November 2024, cementing its status as Transport for Wales’ (TfW) fastest growing ticketing product.

TfW was the first UK train operator outside of London and the South East of England to introduce the payment solution.

The system is currently available across 95 stations in the South East Wales Metro region, offering customers access to better value fares, says TfW, and daily/weekly fare capping.

The success of the scheme to date paves the way for the introduction of pay as you go ticketing in North Wales next year as part of the wider Network North Wales programme.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“I am delighted that more and more passengers are opting for pay as you go, making the most of a simpler and fairer way of paying for their rail and bus tickets.

 

“I look forward to welcoming pay as you go ticketing to North Wales next year so that many more people can just tap and go.”

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at Transport for Wales, said:

“It's great to see so many customers embracing this convenient and simple way of travelling.

 

“When we talk about improving the customer experience, ‘tap on, tap off’ ticketing is exactly what we mean. It’s making rail travel faster, fairer, and more accessible, which is driving both customer satisfaction and revenue growth for the network”


