Paul Slevin Departs as Executive Chair of Chambers Wales

Paul Slevin is standing down as Executive Chair of prominent business group Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid.

Paul has been a board member and Director of Chambers Wales since 2018, and stepped into the role of President in January 2020.

Chamber Wales’ Director of Academy Paul Butterworth has been appointed as interim CEO.

Paul Slevin said:

“Having stepped up to the role of President in January 2020, little did I know that just a few short months later, we would find ourselves in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, followed closely by a cost-of-living crisis that has been devastating for the economy and businesses across Wales. “It has been my absolute privilege to guide and support our members through some of the most difficult times I’ve seen for the business community and I’m incredibly proud of the progress we have made. “I now feel it’s my time to move on and pursue other challenges and thank our members for their support during my time in this role.”

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid is the voice of SMEs in Wales.

The organisation is a dynamic, energetic and friendly membership-based organisation, led by its members to support local business.