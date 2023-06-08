Patrik Oqvsit Joins Lovetovisit.com as First NED

Lovetovisit.com, the fast-growing start-up known as the Uber Eats for days out and ‘things to do’ tickets, has appointed travel and ecommerce expert Patrik Oqvist as its first Non-Executive Director to the board.

Mr Oqvist has over two decades experience of driving high-growth e-commerce businesses. As Chief Marketing Officer for leading used-book retailer, World Of Books, he delivered a successful private equity exit. Previously he established Hotels.com and held the position of Managing Director of Viator Europe, the tour and activity booking platform.

Mr Oqvist said:

“I am incredibly excited by the potential for Lovetovisit.com across the globe. The things to do sector is ready for innovation, and by bringing more choice and greater convenience to families booking days out, we’re perfectly positioned to capitalise.”

Lovetovisit.com CEO Fed Pereira said:

“Patrik’s experience and skills, along with his detailed understands of our purpose, make him a great fit for the company. “Busy families need to be able to find and book things to do quickly and easily on their mobile phones, but for years that’s been a struggle. Lovetovist.com makes it simple. Our massive inventory is 88% exclusive to us and tickets bought are instantly emailed and sent by text to customers. Patrik’s strengths in e-commerce, growth, customer-focus and marketing will make a real tangible impact and help us communicate that message clearly to people.”

Lovetovisit.com has continued its rapid progress since taking on £2.1 investment in 2022, and passing £400,000 of bookings in April 2023. The company now has international expansion in its sights with a Dubai launch scheduled for later this year.

About Lovetovisit.com

The unique platform has attracted hundreds of attractions in less than 12 months by solving the two biggest barriers the UK tourist economy faces to help it recover successfully post-pandemic with the UK experiences market revenue valued at £24 billion, growing 15% YOY.

1) Digitisation – the platform does all the hard work and is mobile optimised.

2) Marketing – the platform is seeking to attract 10 million users by this time next year enabling a small boat trip company in New Quay to have the same exposure as the London Eye.

A listing on Lovetovisit.com not only makes it easier than ever before for consumers to book trips and experiences, but provides a key role in supporting small and medium sized tourism businesses, preserving regional culture and employment.

The accolade of ‘One to Watch’ was awarded to co-founding twins Georgia and Alice Aubrey in the John Hays Entrepreneur of the Year category at the Travel Industry Awards in September 2022. Georgia and Alice were also finalists in the 2022 UK AccelerateHER awards, and Georgia was recently listed as Cardiff University Alumni 30 under 30.

The tech company also scooped Cardiff Start Up of the Year at the StartUp Awards National Series in June.