Partnership Promotion at Leading Swansea Law Firm

Swansea based Peter Lynn and Partners solicitors have promoted senior lawyer Nia Godsmark to the role of partner.

The appointment comes after a successful period at the firm where Nia has led on several high profile cases including the recent multi-million-pound merger between two of Wales' biggest IT companies, Pisys.net and Comcen.

“I am delighted to be promoted to the position of partner,” said Nia, “and am looking forward to being part of the leadership team that drives the business forward over the coming years.”

Nia, who joined the firm in 2014, specialises in both corporate law and employment law and brings a wealth of experience to the role thanks to her time at top London law firm, Dechert LLP.

“Nia has worked tirelessly to develop our company & commercial law team since joining the firm,” said senior partner Peter Lynn, “and I am thrilled to announce her as our newest partner.”

Working with businesses of all sizes across a range of sectors, Nia has become an integral asset to the firm, especially when it comes to legal matters involving complex financial structures.

“Nia's ability to tie legal and financial matters together while understanding the accounts, business structures and legal implications is unrivalled,” continued Peter, “and she enables the specialities and expertise of accountants to be realised in a legal context as part of a business deal.”

The appointment comes at a time of growth for the firm who are returning from the lockdown with an aggressive plan that includes the opening of a new West Wales office as well as the development of their Cardiff team.