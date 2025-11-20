Partnership Launched to Drive Innovation and Investment in North Wales

AMRC Cymru and Wrexham Leadership Alliance have forged a new partnership which aims to drive innovation and investment across North Wales.

The organisations have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster the region’s manufacturing economy.

By combining world-class research and development capabilities with local business leadership, the partnership aims to accelerate innovation and skills development and secure long-term growth for businesses and communities based in the region.

The collaboration aligns with the ambitions of the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone — a £160 million government-backed initiative designed to act as a lightning rod for advanced manufacturing and expected to attract £1 billion of private investment and 6,000 new jobs to the region over the next decade.

AMRC Cymru, based in Broughton, is part of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) innovation cluster. It fosters collaboration and partnerships between industry, academia and government to deliver cutting-edge research, development and innovation, while driving forward sustainable manufacturing technologies for net zero, creating the vital step-changes needed in the low-carbon transition.

Andy Silcox, interim chief technology officer for the AMRC, said:

“The AMRC is delighted to be entering into this strategic partnership with Wrexham Leadership Alliance. Together, this partnership is designed to be a catalyst for a resilient, inclusive and high-growth industrial ecosystem. “Working seamlessly with the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone, we will actively deploy our world-class research and technology expertise to unlock and sustain significant growth opportunities for our regional manufacturers. This will help to position the area as a key hub for advanced innovation and prosperity.”

Wrexham Leadership Alliance was formed over three years ago and consists of a diverse and influential group of Wrexham-based businesses, community groups and organisations who advocate for the many businesses and communities found in Wrexham County.

Craig Weeks, operations director at JCB Transmissions and founder of Wrexham Leadership Alliance, said:

“Our mission is to drive economic growth and positive change for the businesses and communities of Wrexham. This unique and collaborative project with AMRC Cymru will help us to achieve this ambition. “It will enable us to combine the Alliance’s local business strength and community ambitions with AMRC’s expertise in world-leading innovation and engineering. I am confident that our collaborative project will accelerate growth, boost the local economy and create skilled jobs, which we recognise are key objectives of the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone.”

Caroline Platt, managing director at Platts Agriculture and chair of Wrexham Leadership Alliance, said:

“I am delighted to be signing this strategic partnership with AMRC Cymru today in the industrial heart of Wrexham. Through this unique collaboration, supported by some of Wrexham’s most influential organisations, we will be able to improve technology, skills, and productivity in the region for the benefit of our local communities and businesses, both large and small.”

Ben Spruce, chief financial officer at Kronospan and board member of Wrexham Leadership Alliance, said:

“This agreement between Wrexham Leadership Alliance and AMRC Cymru is the start of a new and exciting chapter for skills and businesses in Wrexham and the surrounding area. “Partnering with AMRC Cymru marks a huge step forward for development and innovation. It will not only ensure Wrexham businesses remain competitive in the UK and global economy, but also support job creation and prosperity for the community of Wrexham, as our local businesses succeed.”

As the partnership moves forward, AMRC Cymru and Wrexham Leadership Alliance said it will work together to drive economic growth, foster advanced manufacturing, enhance productivity, improve competitiveness and invest in skills development, for the benefit of the many diverse businesses and communities across Wrexham and North Wales.