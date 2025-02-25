Partnership Developer Chosen for Cardiff and Vale Housing Programme

Partnership housing specialist and provider of residential construction, regeneration and retrofit solutions, Lovell Partnerships, has been appointed as preferred bidder to deliver the Cardiff and Vale Housing Partnership.

The partnership is Cardiff Council's second housing programme following the success of its award-winning Cardiff Living scheme. It forms part of its wider development plans – the largest council-led development programme in Wales – that have the capacity to deliver more than 4,000 new homes in the city, including at least 2,800 new council homes.

The Vale of Glamorgan Council has also embarked on an ambitious house-building programme to provide quality, accessible and affordable homes, committing £920 million to the development of new council homes over the next 30 years, with the intention of delivering at least 880 new homes through the partnership with Lovell.

Lovell has been selected through a process run jointly by the Savills Housing Development & Regeneration and Cardiff Development teams, to build the new homes, at least half of which will be affordable properties to be retained by the councils for social rent or shared ownership schemes. The rest will be sold on the open market.

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said:

“We're very pleased to announce that we'll be working with Lovell on our second housing partnership and are looking forward to creating more high quality, energy-efficient homes across the region together, to help tackle the very high demand we're experiencing.”

Cllr Sandra Perkes, Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet Member for Public Sector Housing and Tenant Engagement, said:

“The Vale of Glamorgan Council is delighted to be working in partnership with Lovell and Cardiff Council to deliver these much-needed homes. “This represents the latest initiative in this area, part of our extensive council house-building programme that has seen a host of developments completed over the last few years, with others on the way. “It is vitally important work as we look to meet the soaring demand for affordable housing being experienced right across the UK. We are committed to providing modern, comfortable, accessible, energy efficient accommodation for residents on our housing waiting list, homes they can be proud of. “This is a significant milestone in that regard, one we are very excited to be involved in.”

James Duffett, Lovell Managing Director for South Wales, said:

“Lovell's regional team have been based in Cardiff for over 40 years. It is our home, and we can see that the need for more homes, and more affordable homes, for local people is growing all the time. That is why we are delighted to be selected by Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan Councils as their partner for this ambitious and transformational programme. This is not only the chance to deliver those homes, but also for employment and skills, economic investment and opportunities for young people – and we can't wait to get started.”

Robert Pert, Head of Housing Development & Regeneration team at Savills, said: