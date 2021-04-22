Pandemic Exacerbates the Issue of Late Payments Amongst SMEs

New data from Know-it reveals over half of organisations are forced to do business again with late paying customers

Late payments are one of the most challenging issues affecting small businesses and self-employed people. And according to new data from cloud-based credit management platform, Know-it, the impact of the pandemic is exacerbating issue, with new data reporting almost half (48%) of organisations in the UK have seen late payments increase substantially since the start of the crisis.

Late payments remain an ever-present challenge for business owners, damaging cash flow, hampering growth, stunting investment and risking business solvency. For many organisations, survival will be down to maintaining a regular cash flow but data from Know-it suggests this is being significantly hindered by late payments.

Data taken across Know-its customers has revealed 59% of organisations are seeing more excuses from customers than ever before when it comes to overdue invoices. Concerningly, participants polled also revealed over half of business (55%) would do business again with a late paying customer.

According to Lynne Darcey-Quigley, organisations forced to continually engage with late payers, shows the predicament facing business owners, and is an issue unlikely to change as we move past the crisis.

“Unfortunately, the data highlights an ever-present challenge when it comes to late payments. SMEs for example, are the most vulnerable and impacted from the crisis, and have been subject to delayed or frozen payments from policymakers and big corporations who saw it not a priority for their operations. “Despite the government outlining a route out of lockdown, many organisations on the receiving end of late payments will struggle to survive after the crisis. As we have seen from the data, businesses are left with little choice but to carry on and work with businesses deemed bad payers, often to their own detriment. To avoid organisations continuing in this vicious cycle it’s imperative business leaders are made aware of the tools and resources available to them, which can improve cash flow.”

Lynne Darcey Quigley, highlights the role technology can play in addressing late payments,