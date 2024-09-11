PACE Cymru Project Boosting Welsh SMEs through Technology

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) is leading the PACE Cymru project, a collaborative partnership designed to support businesses in Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, and Ceredigion in adopting cutting-edge technological tools to enhance competitiveness and productivity.

Recent studies indicate that only 30% of small businesses in Wales have adopted digital tools, compared to a national average of 50%. This digital lag impacts competitiveness and growth, highlighting the importance of initiatives like PACE Cymru for regional economic development.

Starting this month PACE Cymru is hosting free Digital Clinics aimed at introducing businesses to technologies which will include :

How to create and use digital twins to improve products and productivity

Using augmented reality for immersive training or maintenance manuals, staff inductions, etc.

Utilising virtual reality as a sales and marketing tool

Integrating an ERP system into businesses to automate functions including accounting, manufacturing, supply chain, customer management, and planning

3D printing and prototyping for proof of concept, complex parts, and reduced time to market

Cybersecurity – protecting IP and assets

Countermarking and traceability systems to ensure product authenticity and compliance

These clinics are led by staff at UWTSD alongside sector champions from Welsh industry such as Ray D'Arcy from Tregroes Waffles and Laurence Wood from Repsar.

They will provide practical insights and advice on their sectors to ensure the project is relevant and meets the real needs of the businesses.

Ray D’Arcy, Managing Director of Tregroes Waffles said:

“Automation and advanced technologies can lead to significant improvements in efficiency and productivity. “Businesses implementing digital solutions can see up to a 15% increase in productivity and a 10% reduction in waste. I feel incredibly positive about working with the UWTSD team on PACE Cymru. We are excited about what we can bring to the food and drink sector in Wales.”

Richard Morgan, Assistant Dean (Innovation & Engagement) at UWTSD said:

“PACE Cymru supports SMEs in navigating new technologies. It also opens up opportunities for UWTSD's research students and undergraduates to work on projects that will have a real economic impact on Wales. This collaboration strengthens the ties between industry and academia, driving forward meaningful and sustainable advancements.”

PACE Cymru supports a wide array of sectors in these regions:

Ceredigion: Construction, Food and Drink

Neath Port Talbot (NPT): Manufacturing, Built Environment, Renewable Energy, Hospitality and Tourism, Food and Drink, Creative Industries

Pembrokeshire: Manufacturing, Built Environment, Hospitality and Tourism, Food and Drink, Renewable Energy, Creative Industries

Laurence Wood from Repsar, the renewable energy sector champion said:

“As a sector champion with PACE Cymru, I will help with digital clinic events in Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire where companies can sit with UWTSD staff and partners to get specific digital advice. We will identify companies that will benefit the most from this. UWTSD has a long record of accomplishment of collaborating with industry to deliver meaningful and sustainable change.”

PACE Cymru builds on the considerable impact of other industry-facing projects at UWTSD such as MADE Cymru and SMART Digital Accelerator, further demonstrating UWTSD’s commitment to driving technological progress and economic growth in Wales.

Latest information about the Digital Clinics

Ceredigion

17th September: Built Environment (8am-11:30am) at Man a'r Lle

17th October: Food & Drink (10am-12pm and 2pm – 4pm) at Food Centre Wales

Neath and Port Talbot

25th September: Manufacturing (10am-12pm) and Renewable Energy (2pm-4pm) at Rototherm

24th October: Food and Drink (10am-12pm) and Hospitality (2pm-4pm) at Bay Technology Centre

Pembrokeshire

11th October: Food and Drink (10am-12pm) and Hospitality (2pm-4pm) at Folly Farm

If you’d like to find out how technology can support your business, join the regional PACE Cymru Digital Clinics this September and October. Contact MADE@uwtsd.ac.uk . Funded by the UK Government, attendance is free.

PACE Cymru, which is funded by the UK Government, is partnered with Neath Port Talbot County Council, Ceredigion County Council and Pembrokeshire County Council.