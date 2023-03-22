Over 120 Exhibitors Confirmed for Swansea Conference 2023

Over 120 exhibitors have now been confirmed for a major forthcoming event aimed at celebrating all that’s great about Swansea.

Organised by 4 The Region in partnership with Swansea Council, the Swansea Conference 2023 is being held at Swansea Arena on Wednesday March 29.

As well as the exhibition, there will also be an opportunity learn more about regeneration in Swansea.

The theme of this year’s conference is supporting local – buying from local businesses, supporting each other, and what can be done to keep more spend in the local economy.

As part of the conference, panel and audience discussions will take place on supporting local food and drink, supporting local arts and culture, and supporting local independent retail.

The exhibition area will be split into five zones – creative and digital, development and investment, energy and environment, regional, and destination Swansea.

Swansea University is the event’s headline sponsor.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The combination of an on-going £1bn regeneration programme with the dedication and innovation of our world-class business community means Swansea is being transformed into one of the UK’s best cities to live, work, study and visit. “Not only will the Swansea Conference 2023 give everyone in attendance the chance to get updates on major redevelopment schemes, but it will also enable businesses to network, showcase their services and potentially collaborate with each-other in future. “Supporting local businesses wherever possible is vitally important because it keeps spending in the local economy and helps create jobs for local people. “We’re proud to be a partner for this event because it will celebrate everything that’s fantastic about our city and the exciting future that’s in store for our residents and businesses.”

Members of the public can also attend the Swansea Conference 2023 for free.

Dawn Lyle, of 4 The Region, said:

“Whether you want to know more about what’s happening in Swansea, raise the profile of your business or project, or get involved in conversations to help shape the future, there are so many great reasons to be part of this event. “It’s set to be an incredible day, showcasing everything that’s great about Swansea and hearing from the people, organisations and businesses who are making change happen.”

Doors for the Swansea Conference 2023 open at 8.45am, with the event closing at 7pm.

Head to 4TheRegion.org for more information and a timetable for the day.