Outdoor Advertising Company Shows Signs of Growth Across Wales

A media company has shown further signs of growth across Wales. Route Media – part of Dragon Group – has expanded its footprint with new partnerships including a West Wales bus network, which serves passengers in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

The contract will see 10 vehicles installed with streetliner and rear signage viewed by motorists and pedestrians in the popular tourist areas, which are visited by up to 10million people a year.

Also going live this month are a new portrait mega-6 digital screen on Newport Road in Cardiff, and a landmark large format D48 digital screen on the M4 at Newport.

Route’s network of smaller format digital signage also sees two new D6 digital screens installed in Bayview Shopping Centre in Colwyn Bay, and Newport bus station.

The business has a presence in towns and cities all over the country and borders, from Bangor to Bridgend.

Sales and Marketing Director Dean Jones said more and more organisations are turning to digital ‘out-of-home advertising’ to get their message across to a wider audience.

“We are really pleased to be working alongside Taf Valley coaches to bring a great new offering to the market,” he said. “The region is a hotspot for tourists and these adverts will be viewed by thousands of eyeballs each week, an attractive proposition for potential advertisers.” Dean added: “To increase our portfolio across Wales is a key strategy for our growth. “Businesses in particular are seeing just how valuable it is to share their product or service with a captive audience via this high-quality visual medium, and that looks set to continue as we grow even further in the months ahead.”

Route Media has also installed digital screens at Eagles Meadow in Wrexham and others in Rhyl, Llandudno, Bangor, Swansea and more sites in Wales.

The new sites join its network of more than 700 advertising sites across the country.

These latest developments come after the business became advertising sales partner for Transport for Wales and its vast media estate, spanning both the rail and road portfolio in a bid to switch from static to sustainable digital assets and eventually lower its carbon footprint nationwide.