Organic Farm Estate Forges New Partnership with Iconic Department Store

A prominent organic estate will further strengthen its ties with one of the UK’s most iconic high-end department stores.

The 12,500-acre Rhug Estate, based near Corwen in North Wales, already supplies its award-winning Wild Beauty range to Fortnum and Mason in London’s Piccadilly.

With a history dating back to 1707, the independent retailer – famed for its quality food products, exotic items and luxury hampers – is one of the premium venues in the country.

And now, following exploratory discussions and a visit by Fresh Food Buyer Antonio Zoccola to the Denbighshire site – one of only seven businesses in Wales to hold a prestigious Royal Warrant of Appointment from His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen – Fortnum and Mason will be stocking and distributing Rhug’s internationally-acclaimed organic salt marsh lamb.

After a tour of the Estate which included the café, farm shop and cutting plant, Antonio said:

“It has been fantastic to take a closer look at the operation here, and to learn more about the environmental, organic and regenerative practices Rhug Estate is so well known for. “We were particularly excited to extend the partnership as Fortnum and Mason is also a business focused on sustainable practices, animal welfare, quality and innovation – there is a real synergy.”

He added:

“We will be looking to stock the lamb at Picadilly initially, I’m sure it will be a big hit with our customers.”

Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough looks forward to working even closer with Fortnum and Mason and supplying them with high-quality meat products already distributed to hotels, restaurants and retailers across the UK, the Middle East and Far East.

Salt marsh lamb is produced on the Estate’s coastal farm Tŷ Mawr, near Caernarfon, by Deio Hughes and family.

Given the unique environment, the lamb has a distinctive flavour sought after by top chefs throughout the world.