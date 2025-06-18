north wales business logo
18 June 2025
North Wales

Organic Agri Pioneers Win Inaugural Award for Contribution to Rural Life

Lord Newborough with Ruth Davies (RWAS Clwyd and Cheshire Advisory Committee Secretary) and Judge Nigel Davies.

A 12,500-acre organic farm estate has won a prestigious inaugural accolade for the contribution it has made to rural life.

Lord Newborough, owner of Rhug Estate near Corwen, Denbighshire, received The Harry Fetherstonhaugh OBE Award (For Large Business) at the first ever Clwyd and Cheshire Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) Presidents Awards.

A celebratory dinner and prizegiving was held at the White House Hotel and Spa, Rhuallt.

The theme for 2025 was an individual or business that has made a significant contribution to rural life within Clwyd, and RWAS Members were encouraged to nominate for each category.

Lord Newborough said:

“Our place at the heart of the Vale of Clwyd is very special to us, as is the impact we have had for generations on sustainable agriculture and now organic farming.

 

“We are thrilled and grateful to receive this inaugural award – thank you.”

The other accolades – reflecting the three past RWAS Presidents – were The Trebor Edwards Award for the individual who has shown to have made a significant contribution to rural life within Clwyd, won by Eryl Williams, and The R. Gwynn Hughes Award (For Small Business), picked up by J&G Tyres Ltd, Denbigh.

The Advisory Committee are looking forward to the Awards becoming an annual event in the diaries of the Clwyd and Cheshire rural community.



