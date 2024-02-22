Orchard Media and Events Group to Provide Dual-Licensed Visa Sponsorship Opportunities

Orchard Media and Events Group, based in Cardiff, has become the first advertising agency in Wales to become a dual-licensed visa sponsor, providing sponsorship paths for both skilled and creative workers.

The agency employs 61 full-time staff and provides services in Creative, Communications, Content, Events and Experiences, Digital Innovations, and Brand Sponsorships and Partnerships.

The Register of Licensed Sponsors is a valuable resource for workers searching for visa sponsorship in the UK and allows businesses to expand their hiring needs by attracting talent from overseas and improving diversity in the workplace.

The company's first licence is the Skilled Worker Licence, which is available to professionals who have been offered a position in a suitably skilled role with adequate compensation by a Home Office-approved sponsor. It will be possible if the sponsor and the worker have a direct relationship, such as employer-employee.

The second licence gained is the Temporary Worker Licence (Creative), which is available to creative professionals who are particularly equipped for the position, such as through experience, niche expertise, or other continuity reasons. This path may include, for example, a famous dancer, a member of a unit company, an actor filming both outside and inside the UK, performers involved in production funding, a producer or editor, and so on. The employee must be compensated at or above industry standards.

Tim Powell, PR Director at Orchard, said: