Operator Launches Mindfulness Walking Breaks in North Wales

The West Arms, country Inn in North East Wales has joined forces with adventure tour operator, Adventure Tours UK, to introduce the first Mindfulness Walking break in North Wales.

The 2-night winter break, which brings mindfulness and adventure together, is aimed at busy professionals who want to escape to a quieter corner of North Wales where they can spend quality time indulging on their own mental well-being, unplug from the rush of everyday life and learn how to live a more mindful life.

Adventure holiday specialist, Adventure Tours UK’s, co-founder Claire Copeman says;

“In these testing times our guests are looking for more than just a ‘quick fix’ break from the daily grind. This escape is an investment into their well-being – it’s the antidote to the stresses and worries of today. Our qualified guide is more than a walk leader, she is a master of mindfulness and will arm clients with a toolkit which they can take away and continue to practice at home to help them live a more balanced life in the future. The wild landscape of the Berwyn Hills is our classroom, where guests will learn how to reconnect with themselves.”

Nicky Williamson, owner of The West Arms Country Inn says;

“This is the ultimate in ‘feel good’ breaks and embraces the welsh feeling of cwtch (hug). In today’s climate we feel very enthusiastic to offer such a fitting and therapeutic style of trip working with such a unique partner. Mindfulness reflects our ethos of spending quality time with yourself away from the rush of everyday life. Guests can look forward to delicious locally sourced food and drinks, cosy log fires and fresh country air whilst they learn how to look after their mental well-being long after they have checked out.”

3 days of rural escape with zero-hassle

Priced from £325 pp, the Mindfulness Walking escape is a small group experience (no more than 12) and perfect for solo travellers who want to be social.

A mindfulness and walking guide will lead you through the beautifully wild Berwyn hills, using each of your senses to explore the surrounding countryside and immerse yourself into the season.

Return to the comfort of the award winning Country Inn, The West Arms, where you will be spoilt with a delicious and locally sourced home cooked menu washed down with the very best of local ales, spirits and wines and great company beside roaring log fires.

The trip includes;

• 1 day of guided hill walking with Lowland Walks Leader (MTA member) and Mindfulness

Teacher Belinda Gammon

• 2 nights accommodation in the cosy 16th Century Welsh inn, The West Arms

• Learn to practice mindfulness, using your senses to reconnect with yourself and with nature

• Welcome dinner, breakfast daily and a packed lunch

Choose from one of 6 monthly scheduled dates this autumn/winter;

• 23 October 2020

• 30 November 2020

• 11 December 2020

• 15 January 2021

• 5 February 2021

• 12 March 2021

Owned and run by husband and wife team, Nicky and Mark Williamson, The West Arms is a charming 16th Century Country Inn located in the sleepy village of Llanarmon DC. The Inn offers an authentic Welsh experience with 16 cosy rooms and an award winning restaurant.

Adventure Tours UK is the only inbound and eco-conscious adventure tour operator in Wales. The business offers scheduled and tailor-made adventure holidays for those who want to disconnect from the daily grind