Openreach: Working for a Company Driving Towards a Greener and More Diverse Future

Fibre connections and internet in today’s world is more important than ever as the way in which we work and stay connected with loved ones has arguably changed forever, especially since the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

Emily Owens, a Fibre Engineer at Openreach, spoke to Business News Wales about her prosperous career and what her role entails, the rewarding benefits of becoming an engineer, her support and training, progression, the importance of her work for the wider community and how the business has become a greener and more diverse workplace.

If you are considering a career change and have been inspired by Emily’s story, then perhaps a role at Openreach could be the perfect fit for you.

For more information on their current vacancies, visit: www.openreach.com/careers