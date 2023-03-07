Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Investing in the Women of Wales for Wales

B - Original Content
SHARE
,

This International Women’s Day, here at Business News Wales, we wanted to mark the efforts of a new group of female angel investors in Wales as they aim to level the playing field and support female-led and female-owned businesses 

By tackling equality and embracing equity by bringing together more than 30 of Wales’ most successful female entrepreneurs and business leaders, Women Angels of Wales at Development Bank Wales, is a new investment syndicate led by women, for women. 

Two individuals who are imperative to its success are Jill Jones, who has a background in optometry and a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial and industrial properties, and Rachel Ashley, Non-Executive Director, Advisory Board Member and Business Advisor who specialises in strategy, transformational change and developing new businesses. 

Jill Jones said: 

“By encouraging more women to become angel investors, we give them the opportunity to support the businesses that matter to them and to create new sources of capital for innovative businesses. We offer a supportive approach to women as investors and to women as founders who often get overlooked and underfunded. 

Importantly, this is not a networking forum. We want to enjoy using our collective experience, skills and resource to make a difference to our environment, our society and our economy on International Women’s Day by inspiring and investing in female-led businesses. Of course, angel investing does come with some risks but there are some great tax incentives that make it an attractive proposition.” 

Rachel Ashley said: 

“The syndicate can play a role in International Women’s Day by starting to take a step in the right direction and putting the focus on female founders in Wales, in order to help women and putting the focus on investment to help Welsh women and opening the pipeline for females to succeed.” 

The formation of the new syndicate followed a report UK Business Angels Association (UKBAA) suggesting that despite female investors having driven more than £2bn of investment in companies across the UK in the last decade, women remain a minority in angel investment. And that lack of women angels has a direct impact on the support received by female-led, founded or owned companies, as women are much more likely to invest in them. 

By ensuring there’s a strong, active network of female investors – who bring expertise across different business and financial backgrounds, they can leverage further support for female entrepreneurship. 

For more information on Development Bank Wales and Women Angels of Wales, visit: developmentbank.wales 

SHARE

The Development Bank of Wales funds businesses that they think will benefit Wales and its people. The ones that will create ripples of growth- those that are more than a good business model or a great idea. They finance responsible businesses – those with a strong social, ethical and environmental standards, as well as real commercial promise.

By providing sustainable, effective finance where options have seemed limited, they bring ambitions to life and fuel possibilities for people, businesses and communities in Wales and beyond.

The Development Bank’s ‘big picture’ view means it can often help with debt and equity finance when options seem limited, doing whatever it takes to make a positive difference, bringing together the right people and working collaboratively to find a way to make things happen for Welsh businesses and for Wales.

Its teams are embedded in local communities, working out of regional offices that give customers direct access to key decision-makers and signposted avenues of support. They understand what’s happening in Wales’ villages, towns and cities – the challenges and the opportunities. They see the potential for business growth as a catalyst for enhancing lives and communities in Wales and beyond.

For more information, visit the Development Bank website at www.developmentbank.wales to find out more.
 

Related Articles

 