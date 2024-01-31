Openreach Celebrates Milestone in Wales: 50% Full Fibre Broadband Coverage

In a recent Business Insights interview, Mark Powney of Business News Wales interviewed Clive Selley, CEO of Openreach, the leading digital network provider in Wales. Clive discussed Openreach's crucial role in upgrading the country's broadband infrastructure and shared insights into his journey as CEO.

Openreach have reached a significant achievement in providing world-class full fibre broadband infrastructure to 50% of all properties in Wales, a very important milestone in the ongoing effort to transform the nation's digital landscape.

Clive expressed pride in the dedication of Openreach's 2,500 engineers across Wales and highlighted the economic impact, citing research suggesting a potential £2 billion increase in productivity for the Welsh economy. The commitment to a balanced build strategy is important, ensuring both urban and rural communities benefit from the infrastructure upgrade.

Openreach have collaborated with the Welsh Government and UK government, leveraging subsidies to support the challenging rural builds and Openreach has an ongoing commitment to expanding coverage in Wales, aiming for 60%, 70%, and 80% milestones in the near future.