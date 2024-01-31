Mum Thanks Self Build Wales for “Dream Home” for Her and Her Disabled Son

The first family to access Self Build Wales are set to move into their new dream home. The scheme has now been extended to allow people who already own or have found a plot of land, to access support for building costs.

Katherine Simmons, 42, and son Kyle, 27, had to make extensive changes to their family home after Kyle suffered a brain haemorrhage at the age of 12, which left him in a coma and in need of multiple surgeries.

After undergoing treatment, Kyle defied the odds and began to show signs of improvement, though now needs 24-hour care at home, with live-in carers also requiring space in the family home. While their previous house had been adapted to ensure Kyle’s needs were met, the family found it was becoming less and less fit for purpose and didn’t provide adequate space for the family and carers to live side-by-side.

Using the Self Build Wales website, the family applied for a plot in Pentyrch with planning permission already in place.

Having been successful in securing the plot, the scheme supported Katherine to work with a local architect to design a house which fitted her and Kyle’s needs perfectly. This has allowed the family and Kyle’s carers to live in the same house with separate, contained living quarters, providing the right balance of support, independence and privacy. Work has now completed on their new custom-built home which meets their every need.

Katherine said:

“This is an absolute dream home for both of us – at our former property, it was difficult to ensure all of Kyle’s care needs were met while also giving us space and privacy. While we were able to adapt the property initially, it got to the point where we needed somewhere built from scratch to cater for all our needs, and we’re so happy that we were able to find that through Self Build Wales. “It’s been completely life-changing for us both, and for Kyle’s carers – we couldn’t be happier with the improvements that are in place. We’re really grateful to Self Build Wales for all the support, advice and funding provided and would absolutely recommend them to anyone thinking of a self-build project.

Emma Phillips, operations manager for Self Build Wales, said:

“Knowing that we’ve been able to support a family with specific and complex needs is heartening, and we’re glad we were able to help them every step of the way. “Self Build Wales is helping to remove the barriers and uncertainty that often prevent people in Wales from building their own homes. There are no repayments to make during the term of the Self Build Wales scheme loan and individuals could build up to 25% equity into their home by not having to pay developer’s profits, which could provide a deposit for first time buyers. “We wish the family and their carers all the best and look forward to them settling into their new home.”

Julie James, Minister for Climate Change, said:

“Self Build Wales aims to provide opportunities to create self-build and custom-built homes through the use of underdeveloped and underused land. The scheme also aims to support more construction SMEs into home building. “I would encourage anyone with suitable developable land for housing with the benefit of planning permission, who is interested in developing or selling their land to contact the Self Build Wales team, to enquire how you could support people in Wales to build their own home. “I’m pleased the newly expanded scheme will mean more people will have the opportunity to access funding to build a home that meets their needs.”

Self Build Wales is a £40 million Welsh Government funded scheme to support custom and self-build homes, allowing applicants to find suitable plots with planning permission already in place.

The scheme, which provides self-build development loans to cover 50-75% of the value or cost of the plot, and 100% of the building costs, has recently been expanded. Applicants can now use their own land to build on, or build on available land they have found themselves, as well as applying for a plot on the Self Build Wales the website. It is designed to suit as many needs as possible and is open to anyone who wants to build their own home in Wales.

For more information, visit https://selfbuild.wales/