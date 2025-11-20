Opening Date Confirmed for Swansea’s Flagship Community Hub

An opening date has been set for the public opening of Swansea city centre’s flagship community services hub Y Storfa.

Swansea Council – which is transforming the former BHS building at the junction of Oxford Street and Princess Way – plans to open the doors at 9am on Monday, December 1.

Y Storfa is a cornerstone of the council’s £1 billion regeneration programme.

It brings together a wide range of services under one roof, creating a modern, welcoming environment.

Council Leader Rob Stewart said:

“It’s fantastic that we now have a firm opening date for Y Storfa – and that it’ll be before Christmas. “It’ll be a great new facility that’ll help make the city centre an even better place to visit. The great public interest in Y Storfa will mean added footfall for nearby traders as the festive season develops. “It’ll be a place where people can come together – to learn, access important services, or take part in community life in a modern and welcoming space.”

From its public opening at 9am on December 1, visitors will find the city’s Central Library, complete with dedicated spaces for children and families.

There’ll also be the council’s Housing Options and Housing Support services, the West Glamorgan Archive Service and a number of other council services.

Careers Wales and Citizens Advice Swansea Neath Port Talbot will have bases there – and other services such as Swansea University’s South Wales Miners’ Library will set up at Y Storfa in the coming weeks.

Right next to Y Storfa, the council is transforming Castle Square, making it a greener, more welcoming public space.

Other nearby recent improvements driven by the council include the development of the Swansea Building Society Arena, the transformation of The Kingsway and Wind Street, the building of new office space 71/72 Kingsway and the reopening of the historic Palace Theatre building.

Private sector regeneration schemes close by include the Biophilic Living Building in Oxford Street, Princess Quarter and the historic Albert Hall.

Funders of Y Storfa include the Welsh Government's Transforming Towns programme. Construction work was led by The Kier Group