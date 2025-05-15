One Third of Employers Think AI will Increase Productivity

More than a third (35%) of employers think that artificial intelligence (AI) will increase productivity, according to a new survey.

Workplace expert Acas commissioned YouGov to ask employers in Britain what they thought was the most important benefit of AI at work.

The survey also found that:

12% thought AI would give a competitive edge.

11% thought it would increase knowledge.

11% thought more work would be done with fewer staff.

11% thought there would be no benefit.

Acas Chief Executive Niall Mackenzie said:

“Our survey shows optimism amongst some employers about the potential for AI to boost their productivity, decrease costs and increase knowledge. “Used responsibly, AI has the potential to empower workers and support the delivery of different workplace tasks. “Businesses should be proactive in having early discussions about AI with staff, trade unions, and other worker representatives to understand the potential implications and ensure its adoption is well-informed. A good clear policy will help businesses stay safe, transparent and reassure staff that they are valued.”

Some tips for employers from Acas on the use of AI at work include: