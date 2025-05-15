One Third of Employers Think AI will Increase Productivity

More than a third (35%) of employers think that artificial intelligence (AI) will increase productivity, according to a new survey.
Workplace expert Acas commissioned YouGov to ask employers in Britain what they thought was the most important benefit of AI at work.
The survey also found that:
- 12% thought AI would give a competitive edge.
- 11% thought it would increase knowledge.
- 11% thought more work would be done with fewer staff.
- 11% thought there would be no benefit.
Acas Chief Executive Niall Mackenzie said:
“Our survey shows optimism amongst some employers about the potential for AI to boost their productivity, decrease costs and increase knowledge.
“Used responsibly, AI has the potential to empower workers and support the delivery of different workplace tasks.
“Businesses should be proactive in having early discussions about AI with staff, trade unions, and other worker representatives to understand the potential implications and ensure its adoption is well-informed. A good clear policy will help businesses stay safe, transparent and reassure staff that they are valued.”
Some tips for employers from Acas on the use of AI at work include:
- Employers should develop clear policies regarding the use of AI in the workplace and should consult employees and any representatives on its introduction. If there is an expectation that certain roles begin using AI, that could mean a change of terms and conditions.
- Employers investing in AI should highlight how it can improve employees’ roles and reassure staff that human involvement will still be needed.
- Organisations should remember that AI is not perfect, so outputs should be checked for accuracy, tone and bias. AI should be cited when used and staff may require training on how to get the best outputs.
- A company’s data privacy policies will apply for the use of AI, and it is wise to check with your IT team for approved platforms. Employees should be careful entering any information that is business sensitive or personal into public tools. Any information that you do enter could be made public or used by others, so check company policies on the use of AI in the workplace and be aware of the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).