One Lucky Hospitality Business to Win £30,000 ‘Reopening Package’

Yoello, the hospitality order and pay solution, has launched a £30k reopening giveaway to support a UK hospitality business.

After one of the most challenging years in the hospitality trade, Yoello has worked with other hospitality professionals to create this support package that will give a massive boost to any hospitality business opening their doors again in the coming weeks.

Thanks to support from partners and friends of Yoello, including Square, Touchpoint, Stampede, Flawsome, The Pop Up Bar Hire Co, Cygnet, Aircharge, Flowerhorn, Stint and The Restaurant Collective, this support package is worth more than £30,000.

The prize package, which is valued at over £30,000 includes two tablet devices, a square register, a pop-up outdoor bar set up for a month, Aircharge docking stations, Covid safe temperature checker, sanitisation station, bar stock from Flawsome, Flowerhorn Brewery and Cygnet Distillery, as well as lifetime Yoello order and pay solution with £10,000 of free transactions – which means that customers can order and pay without downloading an app.

Deadline to enter the competition is midnight on April 6th, with the lucky winner announced on April 7th. It is hoped that the prize package will then be delivered before English hospitality businesses open their doors on the 12th.

Scott Waddington, Director at Yoello and former CEO of S.A. Brain, said:

“It’s been a really tough journey for hospitality businesses over the last year having to navigate, adapt and endure the Covid restrictions. But the industry is still standing and there is certainly a growing feeling of optimism in the sector as we see seeing a roadmap for reopening and a very successful roll out of vaccines across the country. “Through this giveaway, Yoello wanted to give businesses the chance to win a support package that could be really game-changing, helping to get them ahead with reopening and starting to rebuild their business.”

Businesses can easily enter Yoello’s grand £30,000 hospitality reopening giveaway via giveaway.yoello.com, the deadline for businesses to enter is midnight on Saturday 3rd April.

Yoello, the Wales-based, award-winning fintech, has worked on various initiatives to support the hospitality sector since launching its order and pay platform last year.

One such initiative was the Castle Quarter Cafe project in Cardiff, which is ran with FOR Cardiff and Cardiff Council. Designed to encourage trade back into the city centre after the first lockdown, the project gave traders the opportunity to serve additional tables through a 240-seat pop-up food court that brought an additional quarter of a million pounds of revenue into the city centre in the first 10 days of opening.