Office Move Supports Expansion for Specialist Recruitment Company Franklin Fitch

An IT Infrastructure recruitment specialist is expanding its Cardiff base after relocating to new larger offices in Capital Tower, in the heart of Cardiff City Centre.

The expansion further strengthens the firm’s foothold in the UK and provides an up-to-date working environment for its growing team of recruitment consultants who specialise in Network; Server, Cloud & DevOps; IT Management; Security; and IT Operations & Support recruitment. The new office is headed up by Lewis Andrews, Head of Practice, who has over 16 years’ experience within IT and financial services recruitment and will focus on expanding Franklin Fitch’s team and training local talent.

The new office suite reflects a period of continued growth and will allow for greater collaboration and integration across the teams to continue delivering both permanent and contract recruitment solutions for clients and candidates, throughout the UK.

Andrews remarked:

“With the launch of our new offices, we begin the next exciting chapter of expansion in the Franklin Fitch story. Continuing to build a market-leading IT infrastructure recruitment practice is a crucial component of our overall strategy. The move is a significant step in maintaining and enhancing our reputation, and it will enable us to our long-term vision, and provide unwavering support for our clients and candidates.

He added:

“Our new modern working environment will also help us retain and attract talent, where our aim is to be reflective of the communities and cultures in which we work.”

David Annable, CEO and Founder of Franklin Fitch, who founded the business over 12 years ago stated,

“The company’s award-winning team has a wealth of knowledge in the IT infrastructure recruiting sector. We are a growing global company with offices in London, Cardiff, Austin and Frankfurt, but at our core, we are and will always be a values-led business, building trusted partnerships. We consistently strive to maintain our commitment to our partnerships and sustain the exceptional standards that our partners have come to expect.” “The investment we’ve made gives our hardworking employees first-class facilities and supports our aim to grow our workforce in Cardiff, providing comfortable and supportive working environments. We’ll continue to invest in our people as people are our purpose “

Since its inception in 2011, Franklin Fitch has successfully established itself as a market leader in IT infrastructure recruitment with a focus on Networking, Information Security, and Server, Cloud & DevOps. They are currently 70 employees strong, based in four global offices and have significant plans for growth and expansion.